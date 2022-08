(WTNH) – Fans are invited to cheer on the swimmers in the 35th Annual St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound Marathon on Saturday, August 6.

Anthony Cernera, director of philanthropy at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, shares what people can expect from the competition and how it raises money to support oncology programs.

For more information, visit swimacrossthesound.org.

Watch the video above for the full interview.