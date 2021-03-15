Tasty jalapeno hummus

(WTNH) — It’s time for Meatless Monday. We are making an easy, tasty and nutritious snack or appetizer.

We are making hummus that has a kick to it. Holistic Nutrition Coach April Godfrey shows us how to make jalapeno hummus.

Ingredients

  • 1 can chickpeas drained and well rinsed
  • 1 can white beans drained and well rinsed
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic
  • Juice of one lime
  • Juice of one lemon
  • 2 tablespoon tahini
  • 1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika (optional)
  • 1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions

  1. Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend away. Blend until very very smooth. 
  2. Add a little more olive oil if it is too thick and add a bit more salt to taste if you need it!
  3. Enjoy with fresh veggies, almond cracker or tortilla chips.

Check out April on Instagram @sweetsimpledelicious for more healthy lifestyle inspiration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

