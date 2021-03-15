Tasty jalapeno hummus

(WTNH) — It’s time for Meatless Monday. We are making an easy, tasty and nutritious snack or appetizer.
We are making hummus that has a kick to it. Holistic Nutrition Coach April Godfrey shows us how to make jalapeno hummus.
Ingredients
- 1 can chickpeas drained and well rinsed
- 1 can white beans drained and well rinsed
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
- 2-3 cloves of garlic
- Juice of one lime
- Juice of one lemon
- 2 tablespoon tahini
- 1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika (optional)
- 1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend away. Blend until very very smooth.
- Add a little more olive oil if it is too thick and add a bit more salt to taste if you need it!
- Enjoy with fresh veggies, almond cracker or tortilla chips.
Check out April on Instagram @sweetsimpledelicious for more healthy lifestyle inspiration.