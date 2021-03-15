Tasty jalapeno hummus

(WTNH) — It’s time for Meatless Monday. We are making an easy, tasty and nutritious snack or appetizer.

We are making hummus that has a kick to it. Holistic Nutrition Coach April Godfrey shows us how to make jalapeno hummus.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas drained and well rinsed

1 can white beans drained and well rinsed

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

2-3 cloves of garlic

Juice of one lime

Juice of one lemon

2 tablespoon tahini

1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon paprika (optional)

1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Place all ingredients in the food processor and blend away. Blend until very very smooth. Add a little more olive oil if it is too thick and add a bit more salt to taste if you need it! Enjoy with fresh veggies, almond cracker or tortilla chips.

Check out April on Instagram @sweetsimpledelicious for more healthy lifestyle inspiration.