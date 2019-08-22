Teaching your children the importance of safe driving

1  of  2
by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — The summer is winding down, and students are going back to college, some of them for the first time. Law Enforcement Liaison with the State of Connecticut Highway Safety Office, Robert Klin, is helping parents talk to their teens about responsible driving.

  • Talk with your teen and explain to them the cost of impaired driving
  • Know how your teen is traveling
  • Make sure your teen understands that it’s just as important not to ride with someone else who as been drinking, as it is not to drink and drive yourself.
  • Let your teen know that you will always be there for them, no matter what time, to pick them up.

