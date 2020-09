(WTNH)– It’s Self-Care September. This is the time to relieve stress with a hands-on approach.

Certified Holistic Health Coach and Havening Techniques Practitioner, Hilary Russo, shares some ways to be kind to your mind during this time in the video above.

Russo says these techniques can help you self-soothe feelings related to anxiety, stress, lack of clarity and focus.

To learn more about how to transform your health with Hilary through Havening, visit hilaryrusso.com/havening.