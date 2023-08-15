(WTNH) – Despite the wishes of many fans, the final season of the Apple TV+ show that became a cultural phenomenon, Ted Lasso, wrapped up at the end of May.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Singer/songwriter, Sam Ryder who is the voice behind “Fought & Lost” which premiered in the second to last episode of Ted Lasso, and Emmy-award-winning Director of Ted Lasso, Declan Lowney joined News 8 to discuss the show’s final season.

