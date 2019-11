(WTNH) — Whether you’re a guest or a host at the Thanksgiving dinner table, etiquette expert Karen Thomas has tips to make sure the whole family is happy this year.

Hosting:

Set Exact Time for Dining on Invite

Greet and Mingle with Guests

Ask and or Accept Help

Guests:

Bring a Gift (fruit or flowers– food if cleared with host)

Be on Time

Offer to Clean Up

Avoid Confrontational Conversation

Don’t over stay your welcome

Send Thank You Afterward