Thanksgiving safety reminders

(WTNH) — Whether you’re traveling this Thanksgiving or making dinner at home, Law Enforcement Expert and Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University Gary MacNamara has reminders for you.

Holiday travel tips:

Check car before travelling

Maintain safe speeds

No distractions

Follow rules of the road and do not drive aggressive.

Driver sober and monitor guests to ensure they are not going to drink and drive

Wear your seatbelt. 50% of all car crash deaths this weekend are the result of not wearing your seatbelt.

Shopping safety tips:

o Patience to avoid fights and/or worse

o Be aware of surroundings to avoid being a victim

o Monitor spending to avoid being the victim of ID theft, etc

Kitchen tips:

Practice safe cooking to avoid injuries and fires

