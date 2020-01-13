(WTNH) — The Emerald Aisle Fashion Show, which helps support the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade, is happening this weekend.

The 2020 Emerald Aisle Fashion Show is happening Saturday, January 18th at the Irish-American Community Center in East Haven. The event runs from 6:30pm to 11:00pm.

The show will feature fashions from Eire’s Irish Goods and evening and formal wear by A’s Unique Boutique and Valentino Tailors and Susan Roberts Jewelry.

It’s $25 to attend the event.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is happening on Sunday, March 15th.