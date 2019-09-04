LIVE NOW /
The American Cancer Society’s Mission: HPV Cancer Free campaign

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The American Cancer Society’s Mission: HPV Cancer Free campaign is pushing for more people to get the HPV vaccine.

The goal of the mission is to increase vaccination rates to 80% by 2026, which marks 20 years after the introduction of the HPV vaccine.

Through a combination of vaccination, screening, and treatment of pre-cancers, researchers say we can eliminate cervical cancer in the United States, with other vaccine-preventable HPV cancers to follow.

