The American Red Cross ‘Mission: Possible’ fundraiser going virtual

Good Morning CT at Nine
You’re invited to the American Red Cross’s biggest fundraiser of the year; Mission: Possible 2021 – The Home Edition.

This year the event is going virtual. Co-chair Marcia Keegan explains how you can enjoy the night with the silent auction and other activities.

You can be a part of the virtual party on Thursday, March 4th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House will emcee the event. To purchase tickets and for more information, head over to redcross.org/MissionPossible.

Donations from this event will support the work of the American Red Cross in the Connecticut and Rhode Island region.

