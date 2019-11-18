Breaking News
Police say several wounded in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Live Now
Sen. Blumenthal to introduce Lori Jackson Survivor Protection Act

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

The Big Connect to feature panel of powerful women in business

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The ultimate networking event in Connecticut is happening Thursday, November 21st: The Big Connect. Three inspiring women in business visited the News 8 studio to talk about this year’s Women Power Panel.

The women’s panel runs from 9:15am -10:15am at The Big Connect on the 21st.

The Big Connect gives businesses and the community opportunities to come together once a year for a full day of workshops, speakers, and over 60 company exhibits.

For more information, watch the video above or click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss