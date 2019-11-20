The Big Taste at the Big Connect is happening Thursday

Breaking News
Stamford man charged for murdering 93-year-old woman
by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Brian Killian of John Davenport’s Restaurant and Food and Beverage Director of the Omni Hotel Wayne Kirsten visited the News 8 Studio to talk about the Big Taste.

One of the most popular attractions of the Big Connect is The Big Taste. It’s a culinary adventure in the middle of the day, designed to bring some of the finest restaurant concepts in the region.

The Big Connect is happening Thursday, November 21st at the Omni Hotel in New Haven.

Click here to register for The Big Connect and The Big Taste.

