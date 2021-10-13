The Connecticut Technology Council, Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology to present 17th annual Women of Innovation awards

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) will present the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Director of Government and Community Relations for Jackson Labs Lisa Roy is one of four nominees in the Community Innovation and Leadership category at this year’s Women of Innovation Awards. Roy shares her unique experience and her efforts in advancing opportunities for women in STEM.

The awards event will be virtual on Oct. 14 and will be emceed by our own News 8 Anchor/Reporter Sarah Cody. It’s FREE to tune in; reserve your space at womenofinnovation.org