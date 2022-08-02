(WTNH) – The First Company Governor’s Foot Guard is the nation’s oldest, continuously serving military unit. Banded together, they provide ceremonial escort to state elected officials and support the National Guard.

The unit was founded all the way back in 1771. Over the years, their responsibilities to the state have grown and changed. And now, they are actively recruiting new guards.

Sergeant Brittany Franco and Staff Sergeant Kristopher Caraballo join News 8 to discuss recruitment efforts, upcoming interview dates in August, and what it means to be a member of the First Company Governor’s Foot Guard.

For more information, visit their webpage on CT.gov.

Watch the video above for the full interview.