If you are a leader and a hard worker, it might be hard to admit that you need a break! Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Althea Bates explains the importance of relaxation and rejuvenation.

1. High Demands Require More Intense Unlpugging and Unwinding

As a leader in your organization, you likely experience even higher driven demands, outcomes and expectations which require equally high types of wind down, recalibrating and resetting.

2. Leaders Need Higher Creativity and Focus for Missions

Achieving your mission depends on the quality of your vision, clarity, and creativity.

3. Higher Stress Reduces Success

Stress reduces your capacity to be vibrant and engaged in your own life including being balanced for your family, friends and work.

4. So You Know Your Job, But Do You Know Your Inner Strength?

You know your job on an intellectual, technical and practical level, however you have to also focus on your inner strengths, interpersonal and core leadership values and skills which only comes from taking time away from silencing the noise and chatter.