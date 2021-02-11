The perfect DIY Valentine’s Day treats

(WTNH) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner Chef and Healthy Cooking Expert Julie Hartigan is back to share some fun easy ideas with us.

DIY sweet and savory treats perfect for that special someone or to make for all your favorite Galentine’s too.

Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Bouquet



Directions

Just put chocolate chips and a little vegetable oil in a small sandwich baggie, microwave for 30 second increments until completely softened. Snip the corner of the baggie and pipe melted chocolate onto room temperature, dry strawberries. Decorate with optional sprinkles or a 2nd drizzle of white chocolate. You can also put red food coloring in the white chocolate to do a pretty pink drizzle. Let cool on wax paper. Use small skewers, drinking straws, or cake pop sticks to create stems. Tie your bouquet up with a bow, wrap up with paper like fresh flowers, or arrange in a small vase for a fun surprise. You can also tuck some fresh flowers in to make a big bouquet.

Valentine’s HEART-Cuterie Board



Directions

Choose a few of their favorite cheeses, pre-slice or crumble. Add dried fruit, spiced nuts, olives, crackers, pretzels, or chips. Make salami roses by folding a slice of salami in half and then roll tightly into a cone. Repeat with additional slices that have been folded in half, folding around the original center. Tie it up with a “prosciutto ribbon” – just gently fold thin slices of prosciutto in a fan shape and arrange in a ribbon across the design. Fill in with fresh herbs, berries, and a few fresh flowers for a pretty pop of color.

