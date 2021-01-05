The power of self-talk when handling a crisis

(WTNH)– Studies show that how you talk to yourself can impact how you handle a crisis.

Certified Holistic Coach & Certified Havening Practitioner, Hilary Russo explains the power of self-talk, especially after the year everyone experienced in 2020.

Russo shares ways to guide yourself through the anxiety, depression and stress that the 2020 has brought on. She suggests using a jar of reminders of self and words of encouragement.

Russo also offers one-on-one discovery sessions. Just one of the ways to help look forward to a more positive 2021.