The risks of sitting for an extended amount of time

(WTNH) — How long do you spend sitting at your desk, your car, and even the couch when you get home?

All that ‘down time’ can have a serious impact on your health.

To break down the risk factors, we spoke to Dr. Eric Holder, a Yale Medicine physicist.

Dr. Holder says the health risks of sitting include:

Vascular problems

Lower back problems

Heart disease

Obesity

Dr. Eric K. Holder, MD, is a physiatrist, which specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation practices. Dr. Holder’s focus is treating problems with the muscles, joints and nerves without surgery. For more on Dr. Eric Holder, you can view his profile here.

