The transformation of retail

(WTNH) — The number of big name retailers closing their doors for good has become a revolving door. But as architect Tony Amenta explains, retail is not dying, it is simply evolving.–it’s more of a transition.

Amenta says mixed use or “new urbanist” developments with a combination of retail, entertainment, office, and residential are thriving right now, and we can expect to see more of this in the future.

Mixed use developments allow shoppers to make purchases before or after going to the doctor’s office or meeting friends for drinks with inviting walkways between different types of spaces.

