The Yale Peabody Museum expected to reopen in early 2024 following major renovations

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Sara Tewksbury

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – The Yale Peabody Museum, one of the world’s oldest and largest university museums of its kind, is currently closed for major renovations.

David K. Skelly, director of the Yale Peabody Museum, shares what the public can expect once the museum reopens in early 2024.

While the museum is closed, there are still ongoing events held virtually, including Peabody’s 26th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy of Social and Environmental Justice.

For more information, go to peabody.yale.edu

