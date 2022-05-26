(WTNH) – Hearing about the Texas school massacre can be triggering for many people, especially with 19 children and two adults killed in the crossfire.

Here in Connecticut, emotions are especially high. The Texas shooting is too reminiscent of the Sandy Hook shooting, which took place just under 10 years ago.

But, there are ways to cope that can help.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Rachel Dash-Dougherty of The Grounded Therapist joins News 8 to discuss coping mechanisms in such difficult circumstances.

Watch the video above for the full interview.