Thoughtful gift ideas for Mother’s Day

(WTNH)– Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to show thanks for your mom with thoughtful gifts.

Founder of Downtown Chic Moms, Mary Wassner, joins us from her beach house in Hamptons with ideas that you can make at home with your kids and some that you can purchase in time for the special day.

Wassner recommends:

Making handmade tin pail

Mommy and me jackets

Home beauty with Wanderbeauty

At home herb garden

Baking kit by Red Velvet

For more information you can head to www.downtownchicmoms.com.