(WTNH) – During the summer as people enjoy Connecticut beaches, so do very small birds called ‘piping plovers’! They use the shoreline to nest and feed.

People can often interfere with the bird’s habitats, so there are some tips to keep in mind to help protect the threatened species.

Corrie Folsom-O’Keefe, director of bird conservation with Audobon Connecticut, shares more on their efforts to protect the piping plover and how you can help until the birds fly south for the winter.

For more information go to: ct.audubon.org

