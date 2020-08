(WTNH) — Believe it or not, we are halfway through 2020! The first half of the year was unpredictable, and now it’s time to start planning for the second half!

Local Financial Expert Roger Cowen from Cowen Tax Advisory Group keeps us on track with midyear money moves.

Cowen says to make sure to assess your spending plan, organize your debts and prioritize planning for the future.

You can learn more about the retirement planning process at www.cowentaxgroup.com.