Tips for building healthy habits during National Women’s Health Week

(WTNH)– National Women’s Health Week serves as a reminder for women and girls, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19, to make their health a priority and take care of themselves.

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness, Caryn Sullivan, gives us some recommendations to build healthy habits.

Be active – Federal guidelines recommend adults get at least 150-minutes each week of moderate intensity exercise like brisk walking. Dr. Lee from Harvard Medical School claims “Just adding a very modest number of steps a day — say, an extra 2,000 steps — can be very beneficial.” Focus on heart-healthy “eat-the rainbow” foods – This is an easy way to remember to fuel your body with a variety of nutrients – greens (calcium and antioxidants), reds/oranges (vitamin C) and more. Lower sugar intake – American Heart Association (AHA) recommends under 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of added sugar for women, which is less than a grande mocha or cola. Take care of your mental health – Check in with your health care provider about your stress levels and any other mental or physical issues. Other healthy habits that help care for your mental health include: good sleeping habits (7+ hrs a night,) connecting with friends/family and finding tools to help reduce stress. Our favorite tools include the Headspace and calm apps for meditation, mindfulness practices and breathing exercises.

