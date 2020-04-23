Tips for celebrating World Book Day

(WTNH)– World Book Day was created in 1995 as a way to celebrate books and publishing, and the positive influence they have on people.

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness, Caryn Sullivan, has some tips on how to celebrate the day:

Find a book that is new for you Libraries may be closed but you can still borrow digitally through the Libby app if you have a library card.

Consider documenting your story There are plenty of free resources at https://www.scribblitt.com/.

Celebrate with others You can find wellness books at https://prettywellness.com/book-club/. You can find healthy lifestyle books for kids at https://prettywellness.com/50-books-that-promote-fitness-to-kids/.



