Tips for communicating effectively with family to provide comfort

(WTNH)– During these turbulent times, we want to make sure we communicate to our family in a way that provides them with comfort and makes them feel safe.

Relationship Expert, Doctor Patty Ann Tublin, gives us three ways to communicate effectively:

1. When speaking with those you love and care for speak honestly and authentically.

2. Acknowledge their feelings, whatever they are. People need to express their feelings and vent especially your children.

3. Remind your family of past challenges and struggles you’ve faced as a family and remind them how we came through it. You’ve dealt with challenging times in the past and you will do it again.