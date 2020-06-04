1  of  2
Breaking News
1.9 million workers seek jobless aid, a ninth straight weekly decline as more businesses reopen New Haven PD: Woman released in hostage incident, suspect barricaded in apartment

Tips for communicating effectively with family to provide comfort

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– During these turbulent times, we want to make sure we communicate to our family in a way that provides them with comfort and makes them feel safe.

Relationship Expert, Doctor Patty Ann Tublin, gives us three ways to communicate effectively:

1. When speaking with those you love and care for speak honestly and authentically.

2. Acknowledge their feelings, whatever they are. People need to express their feelings and vent especially your children.

3. Remind your family of past challenges and struggles you’ve faced as a family and remind them how we came through it. You’ve dealt with challenging times in the past and you will do it again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss