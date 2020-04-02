Tips for cooking healthy meals from what you have in the pantry

(WTNH)– Many families have their pantry stocked with food during this time.

Good Morning Connecticut regular guest Chef Julie Hartigan, of CookingWJulie.com, is helping you skip extra trips to the store and make delicious healthy meals from what you have.

Hartigan suggests these top five healthy pantry cooking tips:

Focus on veggies you can enjoy raw or cooked Prep ahead proteins Pack small portions

How to avoid freezer burn Don’t forget eggs! Grain Bowls (add beans/lentils/rice) Soups and Pastas (bulk up with veggies, add roasted veggies or pre-cooked, spiralized)

For more details, watch the video above.