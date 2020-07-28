Tips for coping with anxiety, depression during pandemic

(WTNH)– As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases, so does anxiety and depression. Mental health is an important part of overall health and well-being.

Therapist and Spiritual Life Coach Venice Garner-Moore explains how to cope during this time and where you can find help.

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Here are a few websites where you can find therapists:

You can also find Garner-Moore or order her new book, “Self Love and Self Healing Workbook” at www.embraceyourdifference.com.

