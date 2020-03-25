Tips for eating healthy with less

(WTNH)– Eating healthy on a budget is possible with a good plan, especially now with Governor Ned Lamont telling everyone to stay home.

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness, Caryn Sullivan, shows us how we can eat healthy with less by maximizing what we have and what we can get that will last for weeks.

Caryn recommends adding beans to your soups, and rice or pasta for hearty and bulkier meals.

For more details, watch the video above or go to her website at https://prettywellness.com/.

