Tips for getting a job amid pandemic

(WTNH)– During this time when unemployment is at an all-time high and a lot of people are looking for jobs, it’s important to remember how to sell yourself.
Author Jason Harris talks to us about his book, ” The Soulful Art of Persuasion.” Harris suggests these tips:
- Be original.
- Your quirks and unique attributes are your greatest strength.
- Show your true, authentic self throughout every step of the interview process.
- Be generous.
- Answer that LinkedIn message, have that virtual coffee meeting, write a recommendation or referral, submit their resumes to companies you know are hiring, connect people within your network you think would benefit from knowing each other.
- Be empathetic
- This is a pandemic so no one knows the right move. There is no rulebook. You never know what another person is going through especially right now.
- Be soulful.
- If you are unemployed, now is the perfect time to reflect on your true passions. Make a list of the things you’re passionate about, and another list with all your skills; then try to find something you can do that incorporates both.
For more information, you can head to www.thesoulfulart.com.