Tips for getting a job amid pandemic

(WTNH)– During this time when unemployment is at an all-time high and a lot of people are looking for jobs, it’s important to remember how to sell yourself.

Author Jason Harris talks to us about his book, ” The Soulful Art of Persuasion.” Harris suggests these tips:

Be original. Your quirks and unique attributes are your greatest strength. Show your true, authentic self throughout every step of the interview process.

Be generous . Answer that LinkedIn message, have that virtual coffee meeting, write a recommendation or referral, submit their resumes to companies you know are hiring, connect people within your network you think would benefit from knowing each other.

. Be empathetic This is a pandemic so no one knows the right move. There is no rulebook. You never know what another person is going through especially right now.

Be soulful. If you are unemployed, now is the perfect time to reflect on your true passions. Make a list of the things you’re passionate about, and another list with all your skills; then try to find something you can do that incorporates both.



