Tips for getting better sleep at night

(WTNH)– The COVID-19 pandemic is into its seventh month since the CDC confirmed the first case in the U.S. Stress caused by the duration and uncertainty of the crisis for many is having an impact on physical and mental health including changes in sleep and difficulty sleeping.

Dr. James O’Brien, a sleep disorders physician with ProHealth Physicians in Farmington, explains importance of getting quality sleep. O’Brien says there are steps everyone can take that can promote better sleep and these include:

· Setting a routine schedule for sleep can provide a sense of normalcy, even during very difficult times. Go to sleep at the same time and get up at the same time, even if you’re tired when you get up, it’s important to maintain the routine.

· Stay off media in the evening – avoid social media or news that might cause anxiety.

· Avoid light exposure in the bedroom – whether it’s from a nightlight, smartphone, or TV. If you need a nightlight, with a red LED and avoiding blue, white, or yellow.

Good sleep hygiene starts with good sleep habits. The following tips, from the CDC are some habits that can improve sleep health:

· Be consistent. Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, including on the weekends

· Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature

· Remove electronic devices, such as TVs, computers, and smart phones, from the bedroom

· Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime

· Get some exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.

The ProHealth Physicians sleep clinic treats children as young as six-years-old and has accommodations so younger patients feel at home. For more information, you can call (860) 231-6130.