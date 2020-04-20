Tips for how to help your kids adjust to homeschooling

(WTNH)– Is your kid having a hard time doing school from home? Learning at home is a very different experience from learning at school and can be a bit of an adjustment.

Holistic Skincare Expert and Homeschooling Mom, Rachael Pontillo, shares tips for how to help your kids (and yourself) adjust to doing school at home.

The biggest difference between a classroom and home is time management. Review the week’s schedule on Sunday, and then review the next day’s schedule the night before.

Make sure both the parent and the student have a clear understanding of how to access live classes, usernames and passwords for online platforms, assignments, and due dates.

She also recommends parents let consequences play out. If a student is late with assignments, not showing up to class, they need to understand that it will affect their grade.

If your student’s school has a more flexible online teaching schedule, and you feel you need to supplement, have the kids come up with a list of what they want to study for certain subjects.

A reward system might include treating them to a fancy set of gel pens and fun notebook to encourage note-taking on paper, and their favorite dinner or dessert.

Pontillo says go easy on yourself and have patience for yourself, your kids, and your kids’ teachers who are new to teaching online. For more advice, visit rachelpontillo.com.