Tips for keeping food clean, safe during coronavirus

(WTNH)– Now that we’ve become experts on hand washing, let’s take that skill into the kitchen.
Food safety is important all-year long though, but never more so than right now.
Regardless of whether it’s homemade, takeout, or delivered food, Registered Dietitian, Pat Baird has three simple tips to follow:
Wash Hands and Produce – but NOT with Bleach:
- This is the first step before starting to prepare food or unpacking takeout and delivered items
- FDA also recommends washing hands before and after handling fresh produce, meat or poultry
- Even small amounts of bleach can be a health hazard, says the International Food Information Council
- Place greens in a large pot of cold water; swish and drain in a colander. Repeat if needed.
- Use a soft vegetable to scrub veggies under running water; mild dish detergent is okay
- Buy a Produce Wash product, usually found in the produce section of the market
Follow Center for Disease Control Guidelines
- Clean – Sort – Cook – Chill
- https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/index.html
- Separate foods to prevent cross contamination; meat, poultry, seafood can spread germs to ready-to-eat foods
- Use separate cutting boards for meat and produce
- Cook to proper temperatures (see below) and chill leftovers promptly
Hot Foods HOT. Cold Foods COLD!:
- Temperature is critical: keep hot foods hot; cold foods cold
- Use a variety of thermometers: instant-read, refrigerator, oven and grilling thermometers should be used
- Inexpensive thermometers are at Dollar Store and supermarkets
- Know the numbers for safe cooking & storage – FoodSafey.gov has a great chart for common items https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/safe-minimum-cooking-temperature
- Carry carefully! Use thermal bags and totes when going to the supermarket, or picking up takeout orders