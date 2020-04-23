Tips for keeping food clean, safe during coronavirus

(WTNH)– Now that we’ve become experts on hand washing, let’s take that skill into the kitchen.

Food safety is important all-year long though, but never more so than right now.

Regardless of whether it’s homemade, takeout, or delivered food, Registered Dietitian, Pat Baird has three simple tips to follow:

Wash Hands and Produce – but NOT with Bleach:

This is the first step before starting to prepare food or unpacking takeout and delivered items

before starting to prepare food or unpacking takeout and delivered items FDA also recommends washing hands before and after handling fresh produce, meat or poultry

Even small amounts of bleach can be a health hazard, says the International Food Information Council

Place greens in a large pot of cold water; swish and drain in a colander. Repeat if needed.

Use a soft vegetable to scrub veggies under running water; mild dish detergent is okay

Buy a Produce Wash product, usually found in the produce section of the market

Follow Center for Disease Control Guidelines

Clean – Sort – Cook – Chill

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/index.html

Separate foods to prevent cross contamination; meat, poultry, seafood can spread germs to ready-to-eat foods

Use separate cutting boards for meat and produce

Cook to proper temperatures (see below) and chill leftovers promptly

Hot Foods HOT. Cold Foods COLD!: