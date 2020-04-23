1  of  2
Tips for keeping food clean, safe during coronavirus

(WTNH)– Now that we’ve become experts on hand washing, let’s take that skill into the kitchen.

Food safety is important all-year long though, but never more so than right now.  

Regardless of whether it’s homemade, takeout, or delivered food, Registered Dietitian, Pat Baird has three simple tips to follow:

Wash Hands and Produce – but NOT with Bleach:

  • This is the first step before starting to prepare food or unpacking takeout and delivered items
  • FDA also recommends washing hands before and after handling fresh produce, meat or poultry
  • Even small amounts of bleach can be a health hazard, says the International Food Information Council
  • Place greens in a large pot of cold water; swish and drain in a colander.  Repeat if needed.
  • Use a soft vegetable to scrub veggies under running water; mild dish detergent is okay
  • Buy a Produce Wash product, usually found in the produce section of the market

Follow Center for Disease Control Guidelines

  • Clean – Sort – Cook – Chill
  • https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/index.html   
  • Separate foods to prevent cross contamination; meat, poultry, seafood can spread germs to ready-to-eat foods
  • Use separate cutting boards for meat and produce
  • Cook to proper temperatures (see below) and chill leftovers promptly

Hot Foods HOT. Cold Foods COLD!:

  • Temperature is critical: keep hot foods hot; cold foods cold
  • Use a variety of thermometers: instant-read, refrigerator, oven and grilling thermometers should be used
  • Inexpensive thermometers are at Dollar Store and supermarkets
  • Know the numbers for safe cooking & storage – FoodSafey.gov has a great chart for common items https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/safe-minimum-cooking-temperature
  • Carry carefully!  Use thermal bags and totes when going to the supermarket, or picking up takeout orders

