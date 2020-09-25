Tips for packing your kids a nutritious school lunch

(WTNH)– Families are back to school for virtual learning from home, as well as in the classroom. It’s important to remember to properly fuel your family for these busy days of learning.

Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre says food provides nutrients that power our brain – impacting our mood, energy and our ability to focus.

When packing kids’ lunches, combine different food groups together to provide nutritional balance by including both fiber and protein.

For more tips you can head to www.JamieLeeRDN.com.