Tips for staying fit while working from home

(WTNH)– Now that many people are working from home for the first time or for an extended period of time, it’s important to know how we can be both productive working at our computers and still stay fit!

Shana Schneider, Founder of Fitstyle by Shana, has some tips on how to bring fitness into our everyday life even while we work from home. Here are three important things to keep in mind:

1. Create a movement routine. Use your morning routine and add an exercise or stretch to it. For example, when you’re making coffee in the morning add a neck stretch or when you’re getting dressed in the morning add in a shoulder shrug.

2. Break time should not equal snack time. We don’t want to take in mindless calories just to give our minds a break. Instead, come up with a list of break time activities that move your body in some way, which could include everything from putting in a load of laundry to taking a quick walk or even working on a puzzle.

And be sure to clear off those counters and if you want to have food out, make sure they’re healthy choices like fruits, veggies, or nuts.

3. Stand up more. Standing burns more calories than sitting. Plus, it engages more muscles and keeps off the negative impacts of a sedentary lifestyle. Look for opportunities to take calls standing up and make sure you set up a standing desk area.

Remember that your space is your gym, so if you’ve set up your standing desk on the kitchen counter, that counter can also be used for planks and even push ups.

And something we often overlook is the floor. It should be considered part of our gym because every step counts when it comes to maintaining our health and staying fit!

Learn more about how to Work from Home and Stay Fit. Join Shana for a free Virtual Fitstyle Workshop on Tuesday, April 14 at 12:00 p.m. Register at fitstylebyshana.com or find the link in her bio on instagram @fitstylebyshana.