Tips for staying healthy during pandemic

(WTNH)– As we prepare our summer plans, there are still some of us having a hard time with the changes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sleep, diet and fluids will get you started on the road to where you want to be.
Registered Dietitian Pat Baird has a few simple tips to follow to feel better now:
Focus on sleep
- National Institutes of Health cites stress as a factor in sleep deprivation.
- Set up a new schedule: time to wind down before bedtime, when to go to bed, when to wake up, time for meals, and exercise.
- Cover digital clocks and cable boxes that disrupt sleep patterns, wear a sleep mask, and meditate to prepare for sleep.
Fruits, vegetables and whole grains help maintain stable blood sugar levels
- More than 75 percent of Americans don’t eat the recommended amounts the of fruits and veggies.
- These foods provide vitamins, minerals and fiber for health and energy; that supports the immune system which is more important than ever.
- Give your health an extra boost with legumes like beans, peas, lentils.
- Legumes pair well with whole grains and are an excellent source of protein and iron.
Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!
- Hydration has a host of health benefits; heated homes dehydrate us as does too little fluid intake.
- Dehydration actually shrinks the brain making us unfocused and out of sorts.
- Men should have 13 glasses of fluid per day and women should have 9 glasses of fluid per day.
- Water from foods like fruits, veggies, meat counts.