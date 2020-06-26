Tips for staying healthy during pandemic

(WTNH)– As we prepare our summer plans, there are still some of us having a hard time with the changes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sleep, diet and fluids will get you started on the road to where you want to be.

Registered Dietitian Pat Baird has a few simple tips to follow to feel better now:

Focus on sleep

National Institutes of Health cites stress as a factor in sleep deprivation.

Set up a new schedule: time to wind down before bedtime, when to go to bed, when to wake up, time for meals, and exercise.

Cover digital clocks and cable boxes that disrupt sleep patterns, wear a sleep mask, and meditate to prepare for sleep.

Fruits, vegetables and whole grains help maintain stable blood sugar levels

More than 75 percent of Americans don’t eat the recommended amounts the of fruits and veggies.

These foods provide vitamins, minerals and fiber for health and energy; that supports the immune system which is more important than ever.

Give your health an extra boost with legumes like beans, peas, lentils.

Legumes pair well with whole grains and are an excellent source of protein and iron.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!