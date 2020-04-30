Tips for using your backyard herbs for family games, skincare

(WTNH)– As the weather continues to get warmer, families have the opportunity to spend more time playing and learning outdoors.

Now’s the perfect time to let Mother Earth be the teacher, as new beautiful and helpful plants spring up every day.

Holistic Skincare Expert and Herbalist Rachael Pontillo shares some tips and a fun game to help families go on a backyard herbal exploration.

You can get more information at rachaelpontillo.com and on her Instagram @rachaelpontillo about backyard herbs and herbs to use for skincare.