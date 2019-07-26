Tips on how to finish summer homework

Summer vacation is halfway over for many kids in Connecticut. Your child may be losing motivation to complete their summer homework.
We have Lifestyle and Language Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to help parents make learning fun during break.
Antonini offers these tips:
- Create a reading or book challenge
- Set aside time each day for learning (amount of time depending on age)
- Offer incentives or a grand prize
- Local libraries often have summer challenges
- Try learning in a different environment to keep it fresh