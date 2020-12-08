Tips on the best ways to winterize your home

(WTNH) — After an extended season of outdoor entertaining and parties on the patio, winter weather is now forcing most of the country back indoors.

With reduced travel and multiple family members working and studying from home, the stresses and strains on your home will increase.

In the video above, home improvement and safety expert Tom Kraeutler demonstrates his favorite fix-ups and do-it-yourself projects as we head into winter with a focus on improvements that improve quality of life right and maximize your space.

Here are a few tips:

Safety First: How to properly clean and disinfect surfaces and keep your family safe during the peak months for fires and accidents.

Worry Free Warmth: Keep your showers warm and your basement dry with new technologies in hot water heating.

Find Living Space in Unlikely Places: Expand the playroom, man cave or gym with new subfloors featuring a layer of insulating air under your feet.