Tips to resolve separation stress in dogs

(WTNH)– Separation anxiety is an irrational fear of being left alone.

Many people don’t know the difference between separation anxiety and separation distress.

Pet Trainer and Author, Sarah Hodgson, explains why dogs are more prone to separation stress during the COVID-19 pandemic in the video above. 

Hodgson offers these tips to resolve the anxiety:

  • Organize their Schedule
  • Don’t Be a House Elf
  • Use the Peekaboo Solution
  • Teach your Dog to Say Please
  • Revamp Your Departures and Arrivals

For more information, head over to SarahSaysPets.com.

