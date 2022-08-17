(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage is coming to Hartford this weekend! The annual Puerto Rican Parade is being held in the capital city, and the event is expected to draw in hundreds of spectators.

To help out with all the fun festivities planned, Frank LaTorra with Tito’s Handmade Vodka became involved in the spectacular parade.

LaTorra joined News 8 to discuss his role in the upcoming event, and why he thinks it’s such an important celebration.

Watch the video above for the full interview.