HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You can now catch a production of “To Kill A Mockingbird” at The Bushnell Theatre in Hartford.

The play tells the story of a man accused of rape and the attorney who defends him. It’s a controversial, classic tale set in the deep south and told through the eyes of a young girl.

Audiences are bound to recognize the actor playing attorney Atticus Finch, Richard Thomas. He’s the star of countless TV and film productions.

Thomas joined News 8 to discuss the role and any major challenges.

See Thomas’s full interview in the video above.

Catch “To Kill A Mockingbird” through July 2 at The Bushnell. Find tickets here.