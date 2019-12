(WTNH) — It’s almost time to raise a glass for the New Year! But, not before you hear etiquette tips from Karen Thomas, when it comes to delivering the perfect toast.

Remain seated

Only ‘toaster’ stands

Hold flute by the stem

Don’t clink glasses

Toaster does NOT drink to him/herself

It is okay to toast with water or other beverage

For more tips, watch the interview above.