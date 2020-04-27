Trail mix recipe from Frontline Foods – feeding healthcare workers, helping local restaurants

(WTNH) — Frontline Foods helps feed healthcare workers on the front lines and keep local restaurants in business.

We are talking about more than one thousand meals per day.

Chef and Owner of Olmo, Craig Hutchinson, explains how he got involved and makes a trail mix recipe that you can eat with fruit or yogurt, or just as a snack!

Hutchinson says it’s super easy, you can buy all the ingredients on Amazon so you can stay safe at home!

Ingredients:

1 cup oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup honey or simple syrup (equal parts hot water and sugar)

1/4 cup craisins

1/4 cup dried figs, diced

1/2 cup candied nuts (salted works well too)

1/2 cup pepitas

Baking Supplies:

2 Mixing Bowls

Baking Tray

Rubber Spatula

Silpat (not necessary, helps with the sticking)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 300F

2. In a mixing bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, and honey until fully dressed and sticky

3. Line your baking tray with a silpat sheet and spread the oat clusters evenly around

4. Place the oats in the oven and set a 15 minute timer

5. When the timer sounds, remove tray from oven and using the rubber spatula fold the oats over onto themselves and place the tray back into the oven for 5 minutes

6. Repeat this process every 5 minutes until the oats noticeably change a darker shade of brown

7. In a bowl mix the remaining ingredients

8. Once the oats are cool, fold them into the bowl – you can package this in Tupperware and keep for weeks.

9. For a special treat, add chocolate or candy!



For more information on how you can get involved, you can go to this website: https://www.frontlinefoods.org/new-haven-ct/.