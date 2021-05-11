Treatments for migraine relief as part of Women’s Health Month

(WTNH)– Nearly 40 million Americans are impacted by the devastating effects of migraine disease.

While there are many treatments available to prevent or treat migraine attacks, a recent survey from the National Headache Foundation found that 84 percent of people wish there was a better option.

May is Women’s Health Month, and we know that nearly 80 percent of those suffering from migraine are women.

Board Member of the National Headache Foundation and someone who personally suffers from migraine, Jill Dehlin, explains what relief is out there in the video above.

For more information visit: www.headaches.org.