Treats for your pet this National Pet Month

(WTNH)– May is National Pet Month! It’s the perfect time to celebrate the pets that bring joy into their human’s lives!

Tami Sarra, of Camp Bow Wow South Windsor, is featuring doggy dumplings and pupsicles in the video above.

Doggy Dumplings

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt (about half a single serving, 5.3 oz container)

1 cup shredded chicken

1 egg

1/3 cup water (possibly more, depending on the flour)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Line a baking tray or cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat and spray with a nonstick cooking spray like canola oil, coconut oil or olive oil Whisk egg and yogurt together in a bowl, then add shredded chicken and flour. Mix together. You will end up with a pasty, dry mix at this point with the chicken shreds coats in the flour, yogurt, and egg Now add water and mix. Let sit for a minute so the flour absorbs the water. You should end up with a slightly clumpy, doughy mixture that holds its shape. If your mixture seems too dry, add more water, a tablespoon at a time Drop small spoonfuls of mixture in rows onto the tray. You don’t need to leave much space between as these will not rise. These should be about the size of two grapes Bake at 350 degrees for 13-15 minutes then allow to cool before offering one to your pup! You’ll know they’re done when the outside turns slightly golden and has formed a crust

Doggy Pupsicles

Ingredients:

½ mashed banana (could also be 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce or 1/3 cup mashed sweet potato or pumpkin)

2 tablespoon beef, chicken, or veggie broth (I like beef, low sodium)

(1) 2.5 oz jar of baby food (try apple, sweet potato, beef, chicken, green bean, banana, pumpkin, or a mix of dog-friendly ingredients)

Instructions: