Treats for your pet this National Pet Month

(WTNH)– May is National Pet Month! It’s the perfect time to celebrate the pets that bring joy into their human’s lives!
Tami Sarra, of Camp Bow Wow South Windsor, is featuring doggy dumplings and pupsicles in the video above.
Doggy Dumplings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rice flour
- 1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt (about half a single serving, 5.3 oz container)
- 1 cup shredded chicken
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup water (possibly more, depending on the flour)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Line a baking tray or cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat and spray with a nonstick cooking spray like canola oil, coconut oil or olive oil
- Whisk egg and yogurt together in a bowl, then add shredded chicken and flour. Mix together. You will end up with a pasty, dry mix at this point with the chicken shreds coats in the flour, yogurt, and egg
- Now add water and mix. Let sit for a minute so the flour absorbs the water. You should end up with a slightly clumpy, doughy mixture that holds its shape. If your mixture seems too dry, add more water, a tablespoon at a time
- Drop small spoonfuls of mixture in rows onto the tray. You don’t need to leave much space between as these will not rise. These should be about the size of two grapes
- Bake at 350 degrees for 13-15 minutes then allow to cool before offering one to your pup! You’ll know they’re done when the outside turns slightly golden and has formed a crust
Doggy Pupsicles
Ingredients:
- ½ mashed banana (could also be 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce or 1/3 cup mashed sweet potato or pumpkin)
- 2 tablespoon beef, chicken, or veggie broth (I like beef, low sodium)
- (1) 2.5 oz jar of baby food (try apple, sweet potato, beef, chicken, green bean, banana, pumpkin, or a mix of dog-friendly ingredients)
Instructions:
- Just mash the banana in a bowl, add the baby food and broth, mix well. You can put this into a small plastic cup, a paper cup, or even a kong (pro tip, if you put this recipe in a kong, seal the tip of the Kong with peanut butter and freeze it first before adding the mix so it doesn’t leak out). Top with a few small dog treats (you can also mix these in if you prefer).
- Freeze for at least two hours before serving! This recipe makes two servings and is easy to double/triple to make many at once to store in the freezer. (Always monitor pups with inedible items like plastic cups to make sure they don’t try to eat the cup too.)