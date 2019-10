(WTNH) — Before you send your little one out to get candy on Halloween, expert Karen Thomas shares her Trick or Treating etiquette for children and adults.

Remind children of please and thank yous, if they can.

One Piece Rule, unless offered more candy

Refrain from making remarks at older teens when they come to your door

Remember Porch Light Off Rule

Enjoy good safe fun!

For more information, watch the interview above.