Try making this classic sugar cookie recipe this holiday

(WTNH) — Sugar cookies are great to make during the holidays.
Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us where to start and how to decorate them with icing for any occasion.
Ingredients for Cookies:
- 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour, sifted
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup of butter (2 sticks)
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup of milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Sift together the dry ingredients and set aside.
- Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs and beat well. Add the dry ingredients, one cup at a time, and alternate with the milk and vanilla, beating until well combined after each addition.
- Wrap the dough and chill for at least one hour.
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Divide dough into 3 pieces. Roll one piece at a time on a floured board or surface with a rolling pin, about 1/4 inch thick. Cut with cookie cutters. Repeat until the dough is finished.
- Bake for 8 – 10 minutes, then allow cooling.
Ingredients for Icing:
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 1 egg white
- 2-3 drops lemon juice
- Food coloring as desired
Directions:
- Mix ingredients together until smooth.
- Decorate cooled cookies.
For more recipes, you can visit carynantonini.com.