Turkey drive to supply turkeys to thousands of families and organizations

(WTNH) — A turkey drive is helping families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.

The Hometown Foundation, Inc., PCNY, and Marcum LLP have secured 15,500 turkeys for those in need across Hartford, New Haven, and the Greater New York City area. The turkeys will be distributed on Saturday November 23rd on the New Haven Green, and in Greater New York City area on Sunday the 24th.

The event in New Haven is happening on the green from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

For more information, watch the interview above.